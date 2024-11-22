– The plan is for Bron Breakker to remain neutral in terms of showing babyface or heel tendencies in matches and promos.

– Expect another women’s match announcement for AEW Full Gear 2024. The bout will likely feature Deonna Purrazzo, who is from the New Jersey area where the show is being held. The rumored opponent is Anna Jay.

– The current plan is for The Costco Guys to be put in the middle of the “Zero Hour” pre-show in an attempt to retain potential new fans heading into the pay-per-view show.

– For those asking, Richard Holliday was checked on by the medics, but was said to be fine after his AEW appearance.

– At least one of the tag-team title contender matches had the originally planned winners changed last week.

(H/T: Fightful Select & Wrestle Votes)