WWE is reportedly looking to capitalize on Danhausen’s popularity with a new holiday-themed marketing campaign.

Following the strong success of Danhausen merchandise during the Halloween season, the company is planning to introduce “Santahausen” as part of its upcoming Christmas merchandise lineup.

According to sources familiar with the plans, Danhausen is expected to receive a holiday makeover from a marketing standpoint, with WWE preparing several Christmas-themed products for release over the next few months.

The planned merchandise collection reportedly includes T-shirts, hoodies, puppets, magnets, and additional holiday-themed items.

WWE is said to have high expectations for the Santahausen merchandise line following the positive response to Danhausen’s Halloween offerings.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)