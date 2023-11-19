Rey Mysterio recently suffered another knee injury and had to undergo surgery, which has forced him to take a break from WWE. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Mysterio was written off television after a disagreement with Santos Escobar, who turned heel and attacked him. Mysterio will be out of action for several weeks.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Escobar cut a strong promo about Mysterio, leading to a beatdown of the other members of the LWO. However, Carlito intervened. The two will face each other in a singles match at Survivor Series.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to involve Dragon Lee in the program and have Mysterio endorse him.

WWE reportedly sees a lot of potential in Lee and considers him the next Rey Mysterio, so they quickly brought him up to the main roster from NXT. There have also been discussions about bringing up Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to align with Escobar for the program.