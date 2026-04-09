WWE continues to blur the lines between sports-entertainment and mainstream pop culture heading into WrestleMania week.

As part of that effort, the company is set to film content at upcoming concerts by Bruno Mars this weekend at Allegiant Stadium.

While specific details regarding how the footage will be used have not been disclosed, the move signals WWE’s ongoing push to incorporate high-profile entertainment elements into its biggest week of the year.

Interestingly, despite the collaboration, Bruno Mars himself will not be appearing at WrestleMania. The Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to be in Dallas during the same weekend, ruling out any direct involvement at the event.

Still, WWE tapping into major concert productions adds another layer to the growing crossover appeal surrounding WrestleMania festivities.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)