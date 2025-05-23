WWE’s ongoing efforts to expand into the Mexican wrestling market are beginning to take shape, though the ripple effects are already being felt within AAA.

Sources within the promotion say many AAA wrestlers—particularly those without full-time contracts—are currently unsure about their status as WWE strengthens its presence. WWE has reportedly been sending agents to recent AAA tapings to observe operations and report back. Jeremy Borash has played a significant role in these efforts, engaging directly with numerous AAA talents.

At least one AAA insider noted that the shifting dynamics have already affected some key figures within the company, claiming that a few high-ranking individuals have been “knocked down a few pegs of power.”

Speculation is also swirling around the recent booking of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Alberto Del Rio (a.k.a. Alberto El Patron) for a championship match just one week prior to the NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide event on June 7. One source said it’s “hard to believe” the timing of the match is merely coincidental. Another insider noted, “Even if Del Rio sticks around, it’s almost a certainty that he’s dropping the title.” While Del Rio is not currently confirmed for the Worlds Collide show, Vikingo is reportedly set to be a central figure in the WWE/AAA partnership moving forward, as made clear by his prominent role in the official announcement.

Additionally, AEW talent will no longer be appearing in AAA events—a move that, while mostly symbolic due to infrequent appearances, marks a formal end to their working relationship. Jeff Jarrett was among the most recent AEW names to appear in AAA, doing so several months ago.

As for other partnerships, reports that TNA talent will be part of the upcoming Worlds Collide event are accurate. The current plan is for the show to feature stars from WWE, NXT, AAA, and TNA in what is being described as a “Forbidden Door”-style special event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)