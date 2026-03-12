New details have surfaced regarding potential plans for IYO Sky at WrestleMania 42.

According to one source, there have been internal discussions within WWE about booking a singles match between IYO SKY and Asuka at WrestleMania 42. However, the idea of expanding the bout into a triple threat has also reportedly gained some support within the company.

If that direction is chosen, Kairi Sane could potentially be added to the match, creating a three-way showdown between the former Damage CTRL allies.

The storyline tension between the trio has been brewing for some time.

The issues trace back to the fallout surrounding Sky’s split from Damage CTRL and the betrayal she suffered from former allies. Since then, the relationship between the Kabuki Warriors has also shown cracks, with Asuka frequently taunting and insulting Sane in an abusive relationship-fashion.

Sane, meanwhile, has often appeared conflicted in the situation. In several instances, she has shown empathy toward those targeted by Asuka’s harsh words, further highlighting the growing strain within the group dynamic.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

