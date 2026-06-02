A new report has shed some light on WWE’s potential plans for the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, with Seth Rollins reportedly penciled in for a major victory and a marquee SummerSlam title match.

According to one source, the current expectation is that Rollins will emerge as the winner of this year’s King of the Ring tournament and then challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam this August.

That said, the report stressed that WWE’s plans remain far from finalized.

The source indicated that there are still numerous factors being worked out behind the scenes, noting that creative plans for SummerSlam are not completely locked in at this stage.

“Seth Rollins is going to win King of the Ring,” the source noted. “Today I was just talking to somebody about the King of the Ring situation, and what they said to me was there are a lot of moving parts.”

That wasn’t the only caveat attached to the report.

The source further emphasized that WWE’s plans for SummerSlam continue to evolve, claiming there is still significant uncertainty regarding the card for the company’s biggest event of the summer, which is scheduled for August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“There’s a lot up in the air right now for SummerSlam, for whatever reason,” the source continued. “What they told me was that, right now, the plan is for Seth Rollins to win the tournament and face Roman Reigns. So that’s what I was told.”

For now, Rollins’ journey through the tournament is just beginning.

The former world champion is scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way opening-round King of the Ring match on the June 8 edition of WWE Raw. His opponents in the bout will be Je’Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and Tama Tonga.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown side of the bracket features a stacked field that includes Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

The tournament officially got underway during Monday’s WWE Raw from Turin, Italy, where Oba Femi won the first opening-round contest to become the first Superstar to advance to the second round.

As always, with WWE creative plans subject to change, it remains to be seen whether Rollins ultimately captures the crown and heads into SummerSlam for a blockbuster showdown with Reigns.

(H/T: Self Made Pro)