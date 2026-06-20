WWE appears committed to keeping The Bloodline front and center as one of its marquee storylines moving forward.

According to a recent report, WWE officials have been pleased with how the angle has developed since WrestleMania 42 and continue to view it as a key component of the company’s creative direction.

A major reason for that optimism is said to be the addition of Jacob Fatu. Sources indicate that Fatu has brought a fresh dynamic to the group, helping revitalize the storyline and generate new momentum for the ongoing Bloodline saga.

The report also shed light on Roman Reigns’ status as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. As of now, there are reportedly no plans to take the title off “The Tribal Chief” in the near future, with WWE expected to keep Reigns positioned at the top of the card for the foreseeable future.

Beyond the current Bloodline lineup, WWE is also said to remain interested in Zilla Fatu. While there is no indication that a signing or debut is imminent, sources noted that the company has been keeping a close eye on his development for quite some time.

Recent developments on WWE television have also fueled speculation regarding Solo Sikoa’s future. WWE programming has featured subtle hints concerning his status, leading some to believe a reunion with The Bloodline could eventually be in the cards.

Is Solo Sikoa considering a return to Roman Reigns' Bloodline? 🤔@jacobfatu_wwe pic.twitter.com/PFVY8rIJej — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2026

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)