A chaotic title picture is quickly taking shape in WWE NXT, and it may be headed toward a massive multi-man showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver.

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on CW, Tony D’Angelo made his presence felt in a major way, laying out reigning NXT Champion Joe Hendry, along with Ricky Saints and Ethan Page in a sudden and impactful attack.

The fallout didn’t take long to unfold.

Shortly after the incident, Page and Saints stormed into Interim General Manager Robert Stone’s office, where tensions were already running high. Page pitched the idea of a first-time-ever singles match between Saints and D’Angelo for next Tuesday’s show, and Stone quickly made it official.

That was just the beginning.

According to backstage sources, WWE is currently planning for Hendry to defend the NXT Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Saints, Page, and D’Angelo at the 2026 Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event. While not yet officially announced on television, the direction appears to be firmly in place.

If that’s the case, expect things to get even more heated.

There are already signs that the alliance between Page and Saints is on shaky ground, with tensions expected to escalate in the coming weeks as Stand & Deliver approaches. Meanwhile, D’Angelo is continuing to make his intentions clear, as he looks to solidify his purpose since returning to NXT.

The cracks are already showing.

Just last week, Saints and Page were seen arguing before briefly joining forces to attack Hendry, only to be shut down at first by the champion himself, and then by D’Angelo, who once again inserted himself into the title picture.

Recent results have only added fuel to the fire.

At NXT Vengeance Day, D’Angelo picked up a hard-fought win over Dion Lennox in a physical encounter, while Hendry successfully retained the NXT Championship against Saints, despite outside interference from Page.

All signs now point to a collision course at Stand & Deliver, where four of NXT’s top names could be set to clash with the gold on the line.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 takes place on April 4 at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, MO.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)