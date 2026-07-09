WWE is expected to have some championship company at Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month.

According to sources, WWE has extended invitations to several members of the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks to attend the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Those within the company indicate that multiple Knicks players are expected to be in attendance for the special event.

Sources also noted that WWE previously explored the possibility of NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson playing an on-screen role during the show. Several creative pitches were reportedly discussed, with multiple ideas involving Danhausen.

Those plans were ultimately scrapped after WWE learned that Brunson would be undergoing surgery on his left wrist, eliminating the possibility of any physical involvement. As previously reported by SNY, Brunson has since undergone the procedure after playing through the injury during the Knicks’ championship run. He is expected to resume basketball activities later this summer.

Despite the change in plans, one WWE source indicated that the company remains hopeful Brunson will still attend Saturday Night’s Main Event and make an on-screen appearance if his recovery allows.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from MSG in NYC.

If youuuuuu caaaaaan believe it! ~ Danhausen is the poster boy of @WWE Saturday Nights Main Event at @TheGarden https://t.co/iu7Y8JsZZo pic.twitter.com/FKNyoFLBeM — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 18, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)