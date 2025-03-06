WWE is gearing up for a major weekend in Tampa, Florida, with plans to bring Saturday Night’s Main Event back to NBC and Peacock while also hosting an NXT premium live event in the same city.

As part of WWE’s agreement with NBCUniversal, the company holds four Saturday Night’s Main Event specials annually. According to WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, the next installment is scheduled for May 24, 2025, at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

In addition to this primetime event, WWE will reportedly host the annual NXT Battleground premium live event the following night, also in Tampa.

“The other nugget that we’ve learned over the course of the week for you guys is we are told through sources that the location for next Saturday Night’s Main Event has been confirmed, with the selection being Tampa, Florida, and the Amalie Arena, with the date of that show being May 24. In addition, we can break the news that the night following Saturday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, May 25, NXT will present the Battleground PLE also from Tampa, Florida, with rumors that Monday Night Raw on the 26th will take place in Tampa as well.”

With the potential for Monday Night Raw to follow suit in Tampa on May 26, WWE seems to be planning an action-packed three-day stretch in the city, bringing major events to Florida fans.

Make sure to join us here on 5/24 and 5/25 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE NXT Battleground 2025 results coverage from Tampa, FL.