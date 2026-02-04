WWE’s next NXT premium live event is beginning to take shape behind the scenes.

According to one source, NXT Vengeance Day is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 7th, and is expected to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced the event, nor have any matches or participating talent been revealed.

That information is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

The most recent edition of NXT Vengeance Day was held on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

The show marked the fifth annual NXT-branded Vengeance Day event and the thirteenth overall under the Vengeance Day name.

(H/T: BodySlam+)