NXT Stand & Deliver appears to once again be positioned outside of WrestleMania week.

The annual NXT Premium Live Event was held separately from WrestleMania this year, and early indications suggest that same setup could be used going forward.

As things currently stand, there are no plans in place for NXT Stand & Deliver to be held during WrestleMania 43 week in Saudi Arabia.

While WrestleMania 43 itself is still expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, the NXT brand event is not currently factored into those week’s scheduled festivities.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)