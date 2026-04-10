A key behind-the-scenes milestone for WrestleMania 42 is right around the corner.

Fans have been wondering when construction will officially begin for the massive WrestleMania 42 set inside Allegiant Stadium, and a new report has shed some light on the timeline. According to one source, production on the set is currently scheduled to get underway on Monday, April 13.

Additional updates and possible first-look previews are expected to surface on social media later in the week.

It’s almost go-time.

WrestleMania 42 will air live across multiple platforms, with U.S. viewers able to watch via the ESPN App, while international audiences can tune in on Netflix. WWE will also simulcast the first hour of each night on traditional television, with Night 1 kicking off on ESPN2 and Night 2 starting on ESPN.

As for the card, WWE has already confirmed several key matches and their placement across both nights. Night One on April 18 is scheduled to open with IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory taking on LA Knight & The Usos. The main event will feature Randy Orton and Pat McAfee squaring off against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Night Two will begin with Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, while the show-closing main event will see CM Punk battle Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, bringing WrestleMania 42 to a close on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: BodySlam+)