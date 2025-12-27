WWE’s international PLE footprint could be expanding again in 2026, with Puerto Rico reportedly back in the mix for a major return.

According to a report from Post Wrestling, WWE is currently planning to hold Backlash 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the event tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026.

While WWE has yet to make anything official, the outlet notes that the date and location are listed on the company’s internal calendar.

If the plans hold, it would mark WWE’s first return to Puerto Rico since Backlash 2023, which was also held in San Juan and became one of the most talked-about international events in recent memory.

That show was heavily centered around global music superstar and Puerto Rico native Bad Bunny, who competed in a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest. Bad Bunny emerged victorious in a wildly praised match that drew massive local and international attention.

That night helped cement San Juan as a hot destination for WWE’s premium live events.

Bad Bunny remains on WWE’s radar as well.

The artist, who is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, has stayed in contact with the company and has openly expressed interest in wrestling again.

A lifelong fan, he was recently spotted in the crowd at a CMLL event wearing a mask.

From a scheduling standpoint, Backlash 2026 would take place just weeks after WrestleMania 42, which is set for Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19.

