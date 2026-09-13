Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Women’s World Championship victory in Chile could eventually be released in full.

As noted, Stephanie Vaquer captured the title from Liv Morgan at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, with Becky Lynch serving as the special guest referee.

According to a new report, WWE filmed a mini-documentary chronicling Vaquer’s return to her home country. There has also been discussion of potentially releasing her championship victory over Morgan on the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

The match was announced by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on Friday. The announcement came after The Judgment Day interfered in Vaquer and Morgan’s Women’s World Championship match on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Vaquer is now in her second reign as Women’s World Champion. Her first began at WrestlePalooza 2025, where she defeated Iyo Sky to capture the vacant championship.

Morgan later ended Vaquer’s reign at WrestleMania 42 before Vaquer regained the title Saturday night in Santiago.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Santiago, Chile 9/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

History made in Santiago tonight…. Chile’s own Stephanie Vaquer is the NEW @WWE Women’s World Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/PyA8JWD9Ua — Triple H (@TripleH) September 13, 2026

(H/T: F4WOnline)