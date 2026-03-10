WWE is reportedly in a holding pattern when it comes to a few of the potential marquee matches planned for WrestleMania 42.

According to a new report, the company is currently waiting to see if Bron Breakker will be medically cleared in time to face Seth Rollins at the two-night spectacle. If Breakker is able to return in time, the current direction would see Rollins square off against Breakker on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” next month in “Sin City.”

Under that scenario, Brock Lesnar would instead be slated to face LA Knight, while The Vision would collide with The Usos in another featured match.

However, things could shift quickly depending on Breakker’s recovery timeline.

If Breakker is unable to compete at WrestleMania 42, the likely backup plan would see Lesnar step in as Rollins’ opponent. The storyline reasoning would center around Lesnar seeking revenge for Paul Heyman, who was announced on the latest episode of WWE Raw as being “out indefinitely” after Rollins assaulted him the previous week.

That development appears to be tied directly into WWE’s current contingency planning.

Interestingly, the report notes that WWE’s recent announcement of a WrestleMania “open challenge” from Lesnar is connected to the uncertainty surrounding Breakker’s status. The open challenge is expected to remain in place until WWE makes a final determination on whether Breakker will be cleared in time.

In other words, the company is leaving its options open.

Keeping the opponent unannounced gives WWE flexibility, as Lesnar could ultimately face either Rollins or Knight depending on how the situation plays out.

And if Breakker isn’t able to return in time, the ripple effect could create a problem for LA Knight.

Without the originally planned Lesnar match, Knight would currently be left without a top-tier bout on the WrestleMania card, at least based on the reported plans as they stand now.

Currently scheduled as the main event for each night are the world title bouts, with CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Also confirmed are Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship, and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

