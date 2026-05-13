More details are beginning to emerge regarding TKO’s newly announced partnership with the state of Arizona.

On Tuesday, TKO Group Holdings and the Arizona Sports & Event Alliance officially announced a new agreement that will bring seven major events to Arizona featuring WWE, UFC, Zuffa Boxing, and Professional Bull Riding.

While the initial announcement did not specify which WWE premium live events would be part of the deal, additional information has since surfaced.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, several of WWE’s biggest annual specials are expected to be included as part of the arrangement.

“The new Phoenix agreement is for a Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and Saturday Night’s Main Event,” he noted.

That would give Arizona a major slate of WWE programming over the next several years, including two of the company’s signature events outside of WrestleMania.

As of now, WWE’s officially announced schedule only runs through Money in the Bank on September 6 in New Orleans. The company has not yet confirmed locations for this year’s Survivor Series or the 2027 Royal Rumble.

The agreement further strengthens TKO’s growing relationship with host cities and tourism alliances as WWE and UFC continue pursuing large-scale destination event partnerships across the United States.