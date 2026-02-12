WWE is still locking in key pieces of the WrestleMania card.

According to one source, the company has not yet finalized the direction for the WWE Women’s Championship match from the SmackDown side of things at WrestleMania 42.

Multiple creative options have been discussed internally, with several high-profile names pitched as potential challengers. Among those reportedly considered are Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, both of whom have been floated as possible opponents for reigning champion Jade Cargill on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet.

With WrestleMania approaching, it appears WWE officials are still weighing their options before making a final decision on who will step up to challenge the dominant champion.

Jade Cargill is preparing to make her first WWE Women’s Championship defense since capturing the title, as she puts the gold on-the-line against Jordynne Grace on this coming Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on February 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Also advertised for the 2/13 blue brand show in “The Lone Star State,” which airs live on SyFy Network instead of USA Network for the first of two back-to-back weeks, are the following matches:

* Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina (Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.

New Vignette about the WrestleMania sign. I love video packages like this!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Rr0rtlRWCg — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 31, 2026

