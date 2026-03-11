Another championship match appears to be taking shape for next month’s two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event.

According to a new report, Tiffany Stratton is currently planned to challenge Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship at the show.

Stratton had been chasing a guaranteed WrestleMania opportunity through other routes earlier this year. She competed in both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber matches, but ultimately came up short in each bout despite strong showings.

One source indicates that the WrestleMania match was initially designed as a triple threat contest featuring Giulia defending the title against Stratton and Jordynne Grace. However, those plans reportedly changed after Grace suffered an ankle injury last week.

That development appears to have shifted the direction toward a one-on-one title bout between Giulia and Stratton.

Stratton herself has dealt with injury issues in recent months. She was sidelined for a couple of months after suffering a knee injury in October, but returned to action in the Women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She was among the final competitors remaining before eventually being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Since her return, Stratton has resumed regular appearances on SmackDown every Friday night as she continues building momentum heading toward WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

