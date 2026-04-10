WWE may be adding a major celebrity name to one of its top post-WrestleMania storylines.

A new update suggests that the ongoing program involving Randy Orton, Pat McAfee, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to expand, with plans calling for a high-profile tag team match at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, current creative direction has Orton and McAfee joining forces to take on Rhodes and music star Jelly Roll at the May 9 show in Tampa, Florida.

“McAfee will team with Orton against Rhodes & Jelly Roll coming out of WrestleMania and be a key match at the Backlash PPV on 5/9,” Dave Meltzer wrote. “At least as of plans that were confirmed to us by multiple people and were still in play at press time.”

There is talk that Jelly Roll will be in Rhodes’ corner at WrestleMania the same way McAfee will be in Orton’s corner, likely kick-starting the storyline that will carry them into the expected WWE Backlash tag-team tilt.

That’s the working direction.

For now.

The storyline itself is expected to continue developing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which emanates from San Jose, CA.

WWE is already advertising an appearance by Rhodes, who is set to respond to recent comments made by McAfee.

McAfee, meanwhile, has been building intrigue of his own.

The popular commentator teased on Thursday that he will deliver a “massive surprise” on the show.

Meanwhile, the stakes remain high heading into WrestleMania 42, where Orton is scheduled to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the night one main event.

McAfee has even gone as far as to vow that fans will never see or hear from him again if Orton comes up short.

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.