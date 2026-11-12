WWE has reportedly been exploring ways to strengthen its tag-team division, including the possibility of putting together some unexpected combinations of talent.

According to a new backstage report, the company tasked a handful of staff members over the summer with developing potential new tag-team pairings.

Those involved were reportedly encouraged to think outside the box, with no restrictions regarding which WWE brands the proposed teams could draw talent from.

The exercise was designed to identify fresh combinations that could help bolster a tag-team division that has been viewed as somewhat lacking in depth.

One particularly interesting name that reportedly surfaced throughout the process was Joe Hendry.

The popular WWE star was said to have been mentioned numerous times during discussions about potential pairings, although no specific proposed partners were revealed.

It remains unclear how many of the suggested combinations received serious consideration or whether any of the ideas will eventually make their way to WWE television.

(H/T: Fightful Select)