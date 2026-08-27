WWE reportedly has bigger plans in mind for Cathy Kelley.

According to a new report, WWE officials have been impressed with Kelley’s work and are interested in finding additional roles for her beyond her duties as a backstage correspondent.

Kelley is said to be well-liked within the company, with WWE considering making her a focal point of upcoming social media campaigns.

There have also reportedly been discussions about giving Kelley a significant role within the social media side of Club WWE.

The belief within WWE is that Kelley’s strengths can be utilized beyond her television appearances, with the company looking for ways to continue expanding her presence across its digital platforms.

Kelley returned to WWE in 2022 after previously working for the company from 2016 until her departure in 2020.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)