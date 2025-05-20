– Talk is picking up once again about a potential NXT Europe brand. According to one source, there has once again been talk internally within WWE about plans to finally line up and launch NXT Europe in late 2025.

– A new episode of WWE Retrospective has been released via the official WWE Vault YouTube channel. The video features WWE Hall of Fame legend “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry looking back and describing some of his greatest feats of strength throughout his legendary career in WWE.

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete Sumo Match from the May 16, 1994 episode of WWE Raw, which featured late WWE Hall of Fame legends Yokozuna and Earthquake battling it out.

– Finally, a new episode of the WWE Playlist digital series touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel this week. The new video features an hour of the best ring entrances in the history of the WWE Money In The Bank event. WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 7 in Inglewood, California.

