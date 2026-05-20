WWE is reportedly making moves to strengthen its tag team scene following a wave of roster departures after WrestleMania 42.

The company released multiple tag teams and talents as part of its post-Mania roster cuts, leaving noticeable gaps across the division. Among those let go were the Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns members Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, as well as Tonga Loa and Jeff Cobb from The MFTs.

In another major blow to the tag ranks, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day also exited WWE after reportedly being asked to accept pay reductions.

That’s a lot of experience and established chemistry gone in a short period of time.

According to sources, WWE is now actively working to rebuild the division internally by developing teams already on the roster. At the same time, the company is also said to be exploring the possibility of bringing in established tag teams from outside promotions in the near future.

Tag team wrestling has often fluctuated in importance within WWE over the years, but the latest reports suggest there is renewed focus on rebuilding depth and credibility across the division moving forward.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)