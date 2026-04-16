WWE could be taking WrestleMania weekend to new heights.

Literally.

According to sources, there are plans in place for a Goodyear Blimp to fly above Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 42 weekend, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas, NV.

And yes, this is where things get very Danhausen.

The unique idea is reportedly expected to tie into Danhausen’s recent WWE Raw debut, with the fan-favorite character potentially playing a role in the over-the-top presentation. Given his on-screen persona, the blimp concept would certainly fit.

That’s not all.

As noted, Danhausen is also said to be slated for an in-stadium segment during the event, with early indications pointing to a possible interaction involving WrestleMania 42 host John Cena.

WWE clearly isn’t holding back when it comes to spectacle for its biggest weekend of the year.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)