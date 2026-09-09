Randy Orton’s victory over Cody Rhodes at the first-ever WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event is expected to keep their rivalry moving forward.

Rhodes previously defeated Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42: Night 1. Their rematch featured a much more aggressive Rhodes, who busted Orton open with the steel ring steps before attempting to use The Viper’s signature punt.

Orton ultimately capitalized on a referee distraction by delivering low blows to Rhodes and another official. He then hit an RKO, allowing the original referee to recover and count the pinfall.

The ongoing feud is reportedly designed to keep Rhodes and Orton away from Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk for the time being. Punk is expected to work with Sami Zayn, GUNTHER and other challengers before potentially crossing paths with either man.

Rhodes and Orton had reportedly been pushing to revisit their rivalry for some time. WWE is said to view the program as worthy of major events, which helped lead to their match being featured on Sunday Night’s Main Event.

While the match itself was designed as a serious and physical encounter, the multiple referee bumps and chaotic finish drew some criticism for being overly cartoonish.

Both Rhodes and Orton are expected to reenter the Undisputed WWE Championship picture when the timing is right.

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(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)