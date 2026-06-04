WWE is reportedly gearing up to celebrate a pair of landmark moments in wrestling history with special anniversary-themed merchandise and promotional campaigns.

According to one source, the company is planning a commemorative rollout tied to the 30-year anniversary of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s iconic King of the Ring victory and the birth of the legendary “Austin 3:16” catchphrase.

Austin’s memorable post-match speech following his 1996 King of the Ring win is widely regarded as one of the most important promos in WWE history, helping launch the Hall of Famer into superstardom and setting the stage for the Attitude Era.

That won’t be the only milestone WWE is celebrating.

The company is also said to have plans in place to mark the anniversary of Hulk Hogan’s shocking heel turn and his formation of the New World Order, one of the most influential moments in professional wrestling history.

A moment that changed the business forever.

The planned celebrations are expected to include a combination of new merchandise releases, collectible art prints, and social media campaigns designed to highlight the significance of both events and their lasting impact on the industry.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)