Goldberg’s long-anticipated retirement match is expected to take place later this year—and early signs suggest it could be positioned as a major counter-programming move.

In a recent interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his final match would happen “in the South.” Sources indicate that the working plan is for the match to take place in Atlanta, Georgia—a fitting location given Goldberg’s deep ties to the city. He played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs and later suited up for the Atlanta Falcons during his brief NFL career. Atlanta has long been considered his home base both personally and professionally.

Adding to the intrigue, WWE is reportedly preparing to bring back Saturday Night’s Main Event for a new special slated for Saturday, July 12, just weeks after the upcoming May 24 edition. Internally, Goldberg’s retirement bout is being discussed for that show—one that would air on the same night as AEW’s biggest annual event, ALL IN, which will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, Goldberg’s inclusion in the July 12 event is being heavily discussed behind the scenes. If finalized, it would mark a significant move by WWE to go head-to-head with AEW’s flagship pay-per-view, giving Goldberg a high-profile sendoff on one of the most competitive nights of the wrestling calendar.

(H/T: Fightful Select)