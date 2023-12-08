WWE will be giving talent and staff time off for Christmas.

On December 11 and December 18, WWE is set to broadcast live episodes of Raw. WWE will also be airing a live episode of SmackDown in Green Bay on December 15th, followed by the taping of the December 22 episode.

As for the Christmas night episode of Raw, there is speculation about what WWE has planned, considering they aired a best-of show last year.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that one executive noted speculation that the Raw on Christmas night will be a best-of show seems to be accurate.