WWE is reportedly offering additional financial compensation to crew members traveling to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

According to multiple sources within the company, WWE has offered crew members an additional $3,000 in hazard pay as an incentive to make the trip to Riyadh amid the ongoing conflict and security concerns in the region.

The additional compensation is considered unusual, as WWE does not traditionally provide hazard pay to crew members carrying out their standard responsibilities during international events.

Despite the financial incentive, several crew members have reportedly decided against making the trip to Saudi Arabia.

Two individuals employed by WWE independently indicated that the additional compensation being offered amounts to $3,000.

Hazard pay generally refers to additional compensation provided to employees performing duties under dangerous conditions or circumstances involving significant physical hardship.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)