Another standout name from NXT is reportedly on WWE’s radar for a possible move to the main roster.

And soon.

According to one source, NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jayne has recently been discussed internally as a potential call-up option.

The belief among NXT officials is that Jayne rose to the occasion throughout her 2025 run, particularly when placed in a higher-profile role.

Jayne has been on WWE’s internal watch list dating back to her first-ever appearance on SmackDown in August 2022, where officials were said to be impressed with how she carried herself on a main roster stage.

That performance sparked semi-regular conversations about a future call-up, discussions that have continued quietly behind the scenes to present day.

After spending much of her NXT career in tag team competition and the mid-card scene, Jayne finally broke through in 2025 by capturing the NXT Women’s World Championship.

Sources within NXT described the title push as a true “sink or swim” moment.

Jayne is still back-stroking with ease as the top dog in the current women’s division in NXT.

If the reports making the rounds are accurate, Jayne will be diving into the deep waters of Raw or SmackDown sooner rather than later.

(H/T: Fightful Select)