There are discussions regarding yet another WWE NXT Superstar moving up to the WWE main roster.

Including which brand they will be on.

There is internal belief that WWE NXT standout Lola Vice could be next in line for a main roster call-up as the company continues to reshape its lineup heading into the New Year. WWE officials have reportedly been impressed with Vice’s recent performances, both in WWE NXT and during her appearances with AAA.

If the move comes together, Lola Vice is currently expected to land on the WWE SmackDown brand.

The timing would align with a growing wave of NXT talent making the jump to WWE’s main roster.

Earlier this week, Je’Von Evans officially joined the Raw brand after signing his contract with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce live on WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

SmackDown has also been particularly active due to their expansion to three hours per week in 2026.

Jordynne Grace appeared on last week’s episode, declaring herself a free agent, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis openly pushing for her to join the blue brand.

Meanwhile, vignettes have been airing for Oba Femi’s impending arrival, a situation that escalated on Tuesday night when WWE NXT ended with Femi leaving the NXT World Championship in the ring and walking out. WWE later confirmed via social media that the title had been officially vacated.

Things are clearly in motion.

Lola Vice originally signed with WWE in August 2022 and re-signed with the company in August 2025. She has remained active across multiple platforms, continuing to work both WWE NXT and AAA.

Her most recent AAA appearance came last month at AAA Guerra de Titanes 2025, where she teamed with Faby Apache and Natalya in a victory over Las Toxicas trio Flammer, Lady Maravilla and La Hiedra.

On the WWE side, Vice last appeared on NXT television on December 17, scoring a win over Izzi Dame of The Culling.

