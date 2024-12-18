Another TNA contract is nearing its expiration.

Throughout the week, we’ve reported that several TNA contracts are set to expire by the end of 2024, with many talents completing their final scheduled appearances. Among them is Steph De Lander.

De Lander has been sidelined since early August and has only competed in one match since mid-May due to a spinal injury. Sources indicate that TNA has expressed interest in bringing her back once she’s ready to return.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for De Lander’s potential comeback.

In a shocking turn of events, @stephdelander reveals she needs neck surgery and @TheMattCardona took advantage of the news! Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAVictoryRoad NOW: https://t.co/yWWl2Aay0Y pic.twitter.com/EsfuxofzR5 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024

I slipped the surgeon some extra cash under the table & told him to give me a BBL 🫡 … not really, but I do has a fresh neck & a bowl of mashed potatoes 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/ct0KWD9NF1 — STEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) October 17, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)