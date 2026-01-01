Unfortunately, AEW has been hit with yet another injury setback coming out of the weekend.

Another shoulder issue is now confirmed.

At AEW Worlds End, the company quietly worked around Luchasaurus’ condition, opting for a creative presentation rather than pulling him entirely. That approach continued on the December 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, where Luchasaurus appeared with his shoulder heavily wrapped before being attacked by Toa Liona and sent backstage mid-segment.

That angle wasn’t just storyline-driven.

We’re told Luchasaurus’ shoulder injury is legitimate, and he’s expected to miss in-ring time as a result. As of now, there’s no word on the severity of the injury or whether surgery will be required.

It’s another frustrating development for AEW’s depth chart.

In the meantime, Jack Perry is expected to remain on television and continue working in a singles role while Luchasaurus recovers.

