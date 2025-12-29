Contract season is once again underway in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and several notable names are quietly approaching important decision points.

One of them is Drilla Moloney.

According to sources, Moloney’s current NJPW deal is actually set to expire before Wrestle Kingdom, putting his short-term future firmly under the spotlight. Throughout 2025, Moloney has been regularly teaming with Shingo Takagi as part of the War Dragons, giving him steady visibility on NJPW cards.

Moloney’s résumé also includes time outside of New Japan.

He has made appearances for All Elite Wrestling in 2025 and previously competed under the WWE umbrella on the NXT UK brand from 2017 through 2021.

He’s not alone in facing a contract crossroads.

Fellow Bullet Club War Dogs members Clark Connors and David Finlay are also nearing free agency, as they near the end of their current agreements. All three are believed to be interested in exploring their options as their deals wind down, though NJPW is said to be hopeful about retaining the trio.

Some of the group are reportedly giving serious consideration to U.S.-based opportunities, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

And for those wondering if this is simply the annual “everyone’s contract is up” scenario.

That’s not entirely the case.

While many NJPW deals traditionally line up around this time of year, several talents worked for months during 2025 without contracts before re-signing on one-year agreements along the way.

Others, meanwhile, are already locked in through the January period, making Moloney, Connors, and Finlay names to watch closely as Wrestle Kingdom approaches.

