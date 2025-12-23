It looks like Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans will be getting some familiar company on Raw and/or SmackDown in the near future.

Ethan Page continues to make waves in WWE NXT, both as a singles competitor and alongside his partner, Chelsea Green. Their on-screen chemistry has clicked with fans, while Page’s character work remains a standout.

Green, who currently holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship with Page, has openly pushed for her partner to make the jump to WWE’s main roster. The duo’s collaboration has been a key factor in her advocacy, as she sees Page thriving in a larger spotlight.

Despite their efforts, Page has yet to officially move up from NXT. Observers note that his continued presence on the brand could be tied to NXT and The CW’s interest in maintaining veteran talent with strong television experience.

In the meantime, Page is enjoying a highly successful run. He’s held the NXT North American Championship for 209 days and continues to reign as AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion with Green for the past 50 days, proving his versatility as both a singles and tag competitor.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ethan Page’s WWE status continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Update On Top WWE Superstar Possibly Missing WrestleMania 42 Due To Lengthy Injury Absence

(H/T: Fightful Select)