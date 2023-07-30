Zelina Vegas has been booked for some big matches over the last few months in WWE, including competing in the women’s Money In Bank ladder match in London and getting a women’s title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

According to Fightful Select, Vega was originally supposed to get squashed by Ripley in the match, but a change was made and she ended up having a very competitive contest, one that was well received by the WWE Universe. The report notes that Ripley was happy to accommodate the changes and make Vega look good in defeat.

Much of Vega’s push following Backlash was due to her performance and the way she was received by the crowd in her hometown. Sources tell Fightful that management was extremely happy as well, which has played into her current booking.

Stay tuned.