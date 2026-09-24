WWE may have rearranged some of its future creative plans following the response to Monday Night Raw in Mexico City.

The show was headlined by Penta challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although the match was initially viewed internally as a one-time encounter, several members of the creative team now reportedly believe a rematch would make sense from both a storyline and business perspective.

Penta is also said to have significant support within creative as a potential winner of the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A victory could ultimately factor into another championship match against Reigns.

However, Penta winning the briefcase was reportedly not the plan as recently as SummerSlam, indicating that any potential creative shift occurred within the past several weeks.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)