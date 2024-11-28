We have some early backstage news and notes for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be taking place in Everett, Washington.

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE SmackDown Superstars Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will be in attendance at the TV tapings. As of this writing, there’s no word on if they’ll be appearing on the actual show or working dark matches for the live fans in attendance.

Additionally, Big E is scheduled to be in attendance. As you’d expect, this likely has to do with the 10th anniversary celebration for The New Day.

