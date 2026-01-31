WWE is set to present the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event later today, January 31st, from Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season.

As always, speculation is running rampant over potential surprise entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

One name that continues to generate significant buzz is Chris Jericho.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there is said to be a strong possibility that Jericho could be involved in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The report noted that this idea would line up with internal discussions that were taking place roughly a month ago.

As of now, Jericho is still listed on All Elite Wrestling’s official roster page.

In recent weeks, rumors also surfaced claiming WWE had trademarked Fozzy’s entrance theme “Judas,” though those claims were later shot down.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025. At the time, his absence was initially attributed to outside commitments with his band, Fozzy. However, as the months went on, it became increasingly clear that the inaugural AEW World Champion was on his way out of the company.

Media reports indicated that Jericho’s AEW contract was expected to expire at the end of December, adding further fuel to the speculation surrounding his future. Despite that, his name has remained on AEW’s roster listings.

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.