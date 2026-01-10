Santos Escobar may have quietly re-signed with WWE months ago, but his absence from television has only fueled growing speculation about when — and how — he’ll resurface.

The former Legado Del Fantasma leader finalized a new WWE deal last November after his previous contract expired. Despite that, Escobar has yet to make a return to WWE programming. Over the weekend, he added to the mystery by posting a photo on X wearing the same mask he donned when re-signing, accompanied by the caption, “Waiting, Patiently.”

Behind the scenes, Escobar’s new deal was reportedly contingent on WWE having a creative direction in place for him. At one point, discussions included the possibility of him working matches in AAA, though those plans now appear to be off the table. His most recent WWE match came at a house show in Mexico back in July of last year.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Escobar’s prolonged absence isn’t tied to discipline or injury, but rather a simple internal oversight. His creative plans reportedly “fell through the cracks,” leaving him sidelined despite being under contract and actively paid by the company.

That detail alone raised eyebrows internally, and the report notes WWE is now working to correct the situation and get things back on track.

One quick reminder: WWE doesn’t usually leave paid talent idle without a reason.

The Observer also notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has long believed that pulling talent off television for extended periods can lead to a stronger reaction when they eventually return. While Escobar has primarily been presented as a heel during his WWE run, a surprise comeback — potentially targeting a top babyface — could instantly re-establish him as a threat.

One scenario floated internally would see Escobar inserted into The Vision’s ongoing feud with Penta and Rey Mysterio. Such a move would keep fans guessing, especially given Escobar’s history, and blur the lines over which side he might ultimately align with.

For now, Escobar continues to wait.

And WWE appears ready to finally hit “play” on his return.