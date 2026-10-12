Ben Bishop made his TNA Wrestling debut over the weekend, but the company reportedly had its sights set on the independent wrestling standout for quite some time.

Known as “Big Trouble” Ben Bishop, the highly regarded independent wrestler made his first TNA appearance as a surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at the TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view on October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

The match was ultimately won by Frankie Kazarian.

According to one source, Bishop had been on TNA’s radar dating back to last year, with his name regularly coming up in discussions about top unsigned talent on the independent wrestling scene.

Bishop, who has also participated in multiple WWE tryouts, was reportedly discussed as a potential addition to TNA under previous management regimes.

There were apparently differing opinions within the company regarding Bishop’s social media presence. Sources claimed that Tommy Dreamer was not particularly impressed with Bishop’s online clips, while others within TNA viewed his social media popularity as a positive that could help make him a valuable addition to the roster.

Despite his appearance at Bound For Glory, it remains unclear whether Bishop has officially signed a contract with TNA Wrestling.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)