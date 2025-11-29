There’s some behind-the-scenes debate brewing heading into tonight’s Men’s WarGames match.

According to multiple backstage sources, there has been creative contention throughout the day regarding the planned entrance order for tonight’s high-stakes bout. With so much top-tier star power involved, producers reportedly mapped out several different scenarios as they tried to lock in the flow of the match.

One source noted that the discussion wasn’t just about who opens and who anchors the match, but how each entrance affects the momentum and crowd response as the WarGames structure unfolds.

Another added that opinions are split, with different members of the creative team pushing for variants that highlight different talents or major story beats.

Plenty of cooks in the kitchen on this one.

As of this afternoon, the final decision had still not been settled, though the expectation is that everything will be finalized shortly before the live broadcast.

WarGames always brings the drama — even before the bell rings.

The Men’s WarGames match at tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Survivor Series premium live event at Petco Park in San Diego, California will feature one team consisting of Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso joining forces to take on the opposing team consisting of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also advertised is the Women’s WarGames match featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)