When Matt Cardona made his return to WWE earlier this year, there was internal hope from some within the company that he would ultimately be repackaged under his former Zack Ryder persona.

According to sources, the belief among those in favor of the move was that Zack Ryder remained a well-established WWE television character with strong name recognition among the fanbase. The feeling was that leaning into that familiarity could prove more beneficial than fully presenting the version of Cardona that reinvented himself and found significant success on the independent wrestling scene following his initial WWE departure.

At least for now, however, there are no signs that such a change is in the works.

One source noted that there have been no indications internally that WWE is planning to transition Cardona back to the Zack Ryder character at this time. Still, the possibility has been discussed enough behind the scenes that it remains something worth keeping an eye on should creative plans evolve in the months ahead.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)