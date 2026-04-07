Some more information has surfaced regarding the direction the new Gunther and Seth Rollins storyline, which seemed to come out of nowhere last week on WWE Raw, is headed as they continue the build to their unexpected showdown at WrestleMania 42.

Following last week’s episode of WWE Raw, where Gunther came to Paul Heyman’s aid, the situation is expected to evolve further with an on-screen interaction designed to connect the dots heading into WrestleMania 42.

Gunther is reportedly set for a segment in which he makes it clear that Heyman now owes him a favor after “bailing him out” during Rollins’ attempted attack. The implication is that Gunther expects something in return, but exactly how, or when, that debt might be repaid remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Rollins is advertised to address the attack he suffered at the hands of Gunther on last week’s Raw during tonight’s show.

As previously reported, Gunther is also expected to be involved in that segment in some capacity, setting the stage for further confrontation between the two rivals.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Gunther vs. Rollins, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)