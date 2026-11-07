Jordynne Grace remains under contract with WWE despite recent speculation surrounding her status with the company.

Questions about Grace’s future surfaced after fans noticed that references to WWE were missing from her social media biographies.

However, a new report clarifies that Grace did not recently remove the company from her profiles. Those references have reportedly been absent for quite some time.

Despite the speculation, Grace remains with WWE, and there has been no indication that she has departed the promotion.

It’s also worth noting that Jordynne Grace’s recent bodybuilding pursuits are not responsible for her absence from WWE television. Rather, her current time away from television has allowed her the opportunity to focus on those activities.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Grace’s return to WWE programming.

Back on stage. Surprise 💪🏼 https://t.co/7L35oPzvg5 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 19, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)