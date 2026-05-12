Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, known to many fans by his gaming persona Austin Creed, may be inching closer to free agency, and there’s already plenty of buzz regarding where they could land next.

Within the wrestling industry, AEW is viewed as the most likely destination for the longtime WWE stars. Speculation has only increased after the duo were announced for an upcoming GalaxyCon appearance later this month.

Sources indicate that additional convention appearances for Kingston and Creed are already being lined up behind the scenes, despite not yet being publicly announced. The belief is that both talents will be in especially high demand on the convention circuit following their WWE exits.

Interest in the pair reportedly extends well beyond fan speculation.

According to those within AEW, there has been overwhelming internal support for bringing the two in. Multiple sources noted that it’s uncommon for there to be complete agreement on potential signings backstage, as there is usually at least some level of disagreement or hesitation depending on the talent involved.

That reportedly hasn’t been the case here.

In fact, every AEW source spoken to over the past couple of weeks was said to be fully supportive of the idea, with several notable names inside the company allegedly pushing internally for Kingston and Creed to join the roster.

Despite spending their entire careers in WWE, both men are said to be highly respected across the wrestling industry. Talent from multiple promotions reportedly view them favorably, though there remains a strong expectation among many that AEW will ultimately be their landing spot.

(H/T: Fightful Select)