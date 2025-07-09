Some changes have been made behind-the-scenes in the build-up to AEW ALL IN: Texas.

Particularly in the women’s division.

During this week’s AEW ALL IN: Texas media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the topic of injuries forcing creative changes.

Jamie Hayter was among the names originally factored into early plans for the big show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. this Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Hayter suffered an injury during the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view and has not been medically cleared to return. That setback reportedly impacted creative plans for Thekla, whose debut had been quietly built behind the scenes around the possibility of Hayter’s involvement.

At one point, there was hope to integrate Thekla into a story that would launch once Hayter was ready to return. However, Hayter’s absence has lasted longer than expected, leading to a shift in direction. As of this week, the belief is that AEW still plans to revisit the original concept once Hayter is back in action.

