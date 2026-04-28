WWE’s post-WrestleMania roster cuts may not be finished just yet.

Following last Friday’s wave of WWE releases that impacted both main roster and NXT talent, it initially appeared that the bulk of the moves had been completed.

At least on the main roster side.

However, there could still be more to come from the developmental system.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the situation within NXT remains fluid, with indications that the number of releases tied to the brand may exceed what has been publicly disclosed so far.

“I’m just waiting to see if there’s any more coming. The NXT list was said to be bigger than what’s out there,” Alvarez stated. “They’ve got a lot of people at the Performance Center and they’re always bringing in new talent, so I’m not convinced this is the end of the developmental cuts. Hopefully it is, but we’ll find out as the week goes on.”

That’s not exactly reassuring.

WWE’s NXT system, which operates out of the Performance Center, routinely cycles in new prospects while making room through periodic roster trims.

Particularly around this time of year following WrestleMania.

Among the names already confirmed as part of the latest cuts are Andre Chase, Dante Chen, Tyra Mae Steele, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, Malik Blade, Luca Crusifino, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, Trill London, and Carlee Bright.

Bright notably acknowledged her departure just ahead of the premiere of WWE LFG Season Three.

For now, all eyes remain on whether additional names surface in the days ahead as the situation continues to develop.

And as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE releases continue to surface.